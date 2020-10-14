Mastodons hit practice floor as basketball season gets underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Basketball practice tipped off for most NCAA Division I teams all around the country on Wednesday, and Purdue Fort Wayne was no exception as the Mastodons hit the hardwood at the Gates Center to prepare for the 2020-21 season.

While all programs had to navigate the pandemic, PFW is dealing with additional change as the Mastodons enter their first season in the Horizon League.

Like most teams in the country, neither the PFW men or women have their schedule finalized. However, games can begin on November 25.