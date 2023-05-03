FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time in program history the Mastodons men’s golf team heard its named called for the NCAA Tournament – and the Dons won’t have to travel too far to make their NCAA debut.

The Dons were one of thirteen teams selected to the East Lansing Regional set for May 15-17 at Eagle Eye Golf Course in East Lansing, Michigan. The top five teams and top individual from the regional will move on to play at the NCAA Championship on May 26-31 at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Dons are the no. 13 seed out of the 13 teams in the regionals. The Mastodons, led by Horizon League Coach of the Year Billy King, won the Horizon League title with a five-shot margin over Wright State with a team score of 870.

The East Lansing Regional consists of:

1. Illinois, 2. Florida, 3. Texas, 4. Oregon, 5. Kansas State, 6. Georgia, 7. Liberty, 8. San Diego, 9. Little Rock, 10. Michigan State, 11. Wisconsin, 12. Illinois State, 13. Purdue Fort Wayne.