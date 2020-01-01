Mastodons hang tough in loss to no. 22 South Dakota

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Despite only trailing by two at halftime, Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball dropped its Summit League home opener to South Dakota 62-41 on New Year’s Day.



The Mastodons built a lead as large as four on the nationally-ranked Coyotes, which came with 3:34 left in the opening half. Hannah Hess drained a trey on a transition bucket after Sh’Toya Sanders grabbed a rebound on the other end. This was one of her game-high 10 boards. This sequence came on the tail-end of an 8-0 run that featured another 3-pointer from Hess and a pair of free throws from Riley Ott. Ott finished the game with a team-high 11 points.



The Coyotes went on a 10-0 run to start the second half, which the Mastodons ended with a jumper in the paint from Hannah Albrecht. South Dakota used a 17-4 fourth quarter to push the score to its final line. This was the second-fewest points that South Dakota has scored this season, the only lower being 60 against No. 5 South Carolina. The Mastodons held the Coyotes to 41 percent from the floor (25 of 61) and 16.7 percent from behind the arc (2 of 12). Preseason Player of the Year Ciara Duffy had 19 points.



The Mastodons outscored South Dakota 24-11 from the bench.



Purdue Fort Wayne moves to 4-10, 0-1 Summit League, while South Dakota moves up to 13-2, 2-0 Summit. The Mastodons are back in action against North Dakota on Sunday (Jan. 5) at 3 p.m. ET.