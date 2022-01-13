Mastodons hang on for win against Davis, Detroit Mercy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former I.U. basketball coach Mike Davis was back in the Hoosier state on Thursday night, but the Mastodons made sure he didn’t leave with a smile on his face as Purdue Fort Wayne held on to defeat Davis and Detroit Mercy 62-60 at War Memorial Coliseum.

Antoine Davis, Mike Davis’ son, came into the game as the second-leading scorer in the nation at almost 24 points a game, was limited to just 17 points.

The win marked Fort Wayne’s third victory in a row. Damian Chong Qui led a balanced scoring attack for PFW with 10 points while Ra Kpedi tallied 9 points and 10 rebounds.

The Mastodons are next in action on Saturday when Oakland comes to the Coliseum in a 1 p.m. tip.