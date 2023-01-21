HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne’s up-and-down play in Horizon League play continued in a 74-54 loss at Northern Kentucky on Saturday night.

Bobby Planutis, Damian Chong Qui and Anthony Roberts each tied for the team lead with 10 points on Saturday. Marques Warrick led Northern Kentucky with a team-high 18 points.

Jarred Godfrey shattered another milestone in Saturday’s game, playing in his 142nd career game with the Mastodons. That breaks the previous school record held by Cameron Benford.

Despite trailing by six at the half, the Mastodons surrendered a 13-3 early in the second half to break the game open for Northern Kentucky.

Purdue Fort Wayne (13-8, 5-5) falls back to .500 in Horizon League play following the loss. The Mastodons look to bounce back Wednesday night at home against IUPUI.