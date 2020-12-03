Mastodons halt activity after positive COVID tests, five games wiped out

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne’s next five games have been wiped off the slate as the men’s basketball program has temporarily paused activities following positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

The Mastodons were set to host Adrian College on Thursday at the Gates Center. That game, along with games at Notre Dame (Dec. 5) and Dayton (Dec. 8) and two games at home against Defiance College (Dec. 12 & 13) will not be played as previously scheduled.

According to a statement from the school:



“The team is following all procedures and protocols implemented by Purdue University Fort Wayne, the Allen County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health.”



“The program will resume activity in accordance with the university and athletic department’s established protocols.”