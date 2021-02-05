Mastodons go cold in road loss to Penguins

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball dropped a Horizon League contest at Youngstown State on Friday (Feb. 5) 102-60.

Youngstown State’s 16-0 start set the tone for the game, as this gave the Penguins the lead they would hold onto for the rest of the contest.

The Mastodons were at their best in the second quarter. They had a 9-3 push which featured a jumper from Aubrey Stupp, a layup from Shayla Sellers, a mid-range shot from Riley Ott, and then it was capped by a triple from Sellers. The ‘Dons finished the quarter with five straight, as Hannah Hess knocked in a triple and Sierra Bell scored as the clock ticked to halftime. The ‘Dons shot 57.1 percent from the floor in the second quarter going 8 for 14.

The Penguins outscored Purdue Fort Wayne 31-9 in the third quarter to balloon their lead.

Nine Mastodons scored in Friday’s contest. Stupp led the team with 11 points and five boards. Amellia Bromenschenkelalso had five rebounds. Zoe Ketterman scored her first points as a collegian, scoring twice for four points.

Mary Dunn led YSU with 23 points on 10 of 12 shooting while Chelsea Olson had 11 assists and McKenah Peters had 11 rebounds.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 0-17 and 0-15 in the Horizon League. YSU improves to 7-4 overall and in Horizon League play. These two teams will meet again tomorrow at 1 p.m.