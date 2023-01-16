FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Dons hit just 3-of-12 from deep in the second half en route to a 72-60 loss to Cleveland State at War Memorial Coliseum on Monday night.

The loss leaves the Dons 4-4 in Horizon League play while Cleveland State improves to 6-1 in conference.

Four Dons scored in double figures, led by Ra Kpedi’s 13 points and 13 rebounds. Tristan Enaruna led the Vikings with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

The Dons continue Horizon League play on Thursday night with a road game at Wright State.