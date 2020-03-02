Mastodons gearing up for final shot at Summit League Tournament title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While Purdue Fort Wayne has had a strong run in the Summit League, Sioux Falls hasn’t exactly been kind to the Mastodons and starting this weekend the Dons will get their final shot at winning a Summit League Tournament title.

Since joining the Summit League in 2007 the Mastodons men’s basketball program has yet to win the tournament title.

This year, the Dons go in as the no. 7 seed and will face second-seeded South Dakota State at 9:30 p.m. Eastern on Saturday night.

The Dons finished 6-10 in conference and 13-18 overall in the regular season.