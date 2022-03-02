FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mastodons are set to face the University of Illinois Chicago in the Horizon League Tournament, as the Dons and the Flames will square off in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.

The Dons received a first round bye as the no. 2 seed in the tournament after earning a share of the regular season conference title.

Eighth-seeded UIC is coming off a 80-69 win over ninth-seeded Milwaukee in the opening round on Tuesday night. The Flames have five players in double figures while shooting 42 percent (11-for-26) on threes.

The Dons and Flames met once during the regular season, with PFW topping UIC 73-66 at the Gates Center on February 12. Damian Chong Qui led the Dons with 20 points that night while Jarred Godfrey added 17.