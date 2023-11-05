FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The winds of change were brewing all offseason for 10th year head coach Jon Coffman. Now the Mastodons will see how this retooled roster stacks up in a trip to the Windy City.

Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball tips off the 2023-24 season on Tuesday against DePaul out of the Big East. This is the first ever meeting between the two programs.

The Mastodons are working with a new-look lineup after graduating all five of last year’s starters, including the program’s all-time leading scorer Jarred Godfrey. Coffman dipped heavily into the transfer portal, bringing in players like Northrop High School grad Jalen Jackson and Rasheed Bello out of Wisconsin-Parkside (Div. II).

Tipoff against DePaul is 9 p.m. at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.