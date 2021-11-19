Mastodons game Saturday against IUPUI cancelled as Jaguars deal with COVID issue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The women’s basketball game between Purdue Fort Wayne and IUPUI, scheduled for Saturday, November 20, has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. Due to positive cases within IUPUI’s tier one individuals, the Jaguars are unable to make the trip and compete.

Per League regulations vetted by multiple membership groups and approved by the Horizon League Council, the contest will be considered a forfeit for IUPUI and a win for Purdue Fort Wayne. The game is canceled and will not be rescheduled.

The Mastodons will not have another game scheduled for Saturday. The ‘Dons will return to the court on Wednesday, November 24 with a home game against Evansville.