Mastodons freshman Ott named to Summit League All-Newcomer team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Summit League announced its women’s basketball All-League and individual award winners on Thursday (March 5) and Purdue Fort Wayne freshman Riley Ott was selected as a member of the All-Newcomer team.

In her first year at Purdue Fort Wayne, Ott averaged 10.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.89 steals per game. She improved as the year went along, as in Summit League play only she notched 12.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.8 steals per contest.

In her first and only year in the Summit League, Ott had a pair of 20-point games, both coming against League foes. She scored 20 against South Dakota State and 22 in the subsequent game against Oral Roberts. The freshman reached double-figures in 14 games, including 11 in League games. Ott’s 10.9 points per game is the most by a freshman season since Jordan Zuppe in 2007-08.

Ott becomes the sixth Mastodon to earn a place on the Summit League All-Newcomer team.