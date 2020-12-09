Mastodons first basketball coach passes away

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne Athletics is saddened to receive news on the passing of Dr. Ed Leonard. We pass along our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.

“Doc” was a pioneer in the Mastodon Athletics community. With a couple hundred dollars and a basketball, he was the first men’s basketball head coach in Mastodon history. In 1967-68, his team finished the year with a record of 7-4, and every one of those players left the university with an undergraduate degree.

Dr. Leonard was also the first men’s golf head coach for the Mastodons. From 1972-75 his teams won 65 percent of their dual and triangular meets. He coached Dan Gerard to the Mastodons’ first-ever NCAA postseason competition, the NCAA Division III National Championships.

As an administrator, Dr. Leonard served as the Chairman of the Joint Athletic Committee and was instrumental in the addition of women’s athletics. In his 40-plus years of service to the athletic department, Dr. Leonard established the first endowed scholarship at the university. The Dr. Ed Leonard Endowed Athletic Scholarship is awarded to a member of the Mastodon basketball, baseball, or volleyball programs who is a junior or a senior majoring in business. In 2009, the Leonard family created an endowed men’s volleyball scholarship as part of the Arnie Ball Legacy Campaign.

In 2010, Dr. Leonard was inducted into the Mastodon Athletics Hall of Fame.