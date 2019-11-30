Mastodons fall to Texas Tech

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Despite 21 points from Hannah Albrecht, Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball dropped the opening game of the San Diego Thanksgiving Tournament to Texas Tech 82-48.



The second quarter was when the Mastodons were at their best. They outscored the Lady Raiders 18-17 in the period behind 57.1 percent shooting (8 of 14). They held TTU to 38.9 percent (7 of 18). The ‘Dons trimmed the lead to as small as 11 with 51 seconds left in the half when Ellie Dykstra dropped in a bucket off an Albrecht dime.



The Lady Raiders used an 18-2 fourth quarter to take the game to its final line.



The Mastodons had nine steals and forced 18 Texas Tech turnovers. Anna Lappenküper had three steals on her own. Sh’Toya Sanders led the way on the glass for the ‘Dons, pulling down 10 boards.



This is Albrecht’s sixth game in as many outings that she has reached double-digit points. Albrecht also had three rebounds and three assists against the Lady Raiders.



The Mastodons move to 3-5, while Texas Tech stays perfect at 4-0. The ‘Dons are back in action tomorrow at 5 p.m. ET, when they will play Monmouth in the third-place game of the tournament. The Hawks fell to host San Diego earlier today 57-49. Monmouth will enter the contest still looking for its first win, as the Hawks are 0-4.