Mastodons fall to South Dakota by 23

VERMILLION, S.D. – Freshman Deonte Billups matched a career high with 19 points in the Mastodons’ 83-60 loss at South Dakota on Thursday (Jan. 23) evening.

Billups finished with 19 points thanks to 4-of-6 shooting beyond the arc. He also added four rebounds.

The ‘Dons were hurt by nine first half turnovers which USD converted into 10 points. USD shot better than 55 percent in the first half to take a 48-29 lead at the break.

For the game, the ‘Dons shot 35.1 percent (20-of-57) from the floor while South Dakota shot 50.0 percent (28-of-56).

Jarred Godfrey also finished in double-digits for the ‘Dons. He had 11 points while adding three assists. Brian Patrick totaled nine points and seven rebounds.

Cody Kelley led USD with 18 points.

South Dakota improves to 13-8 (4-3 Summit League). The ‘Dons fall to 9-12 (2-4 Summit League).

Purdue Fort Wayne closes out this two-game road weekend at Omaha on Saturday. It will be an 8 p.m. ET start at Baxter Arena.