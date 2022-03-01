MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball season came to a close on Tuesday (March 1), as the Mastodons fell to Robert Morris in the opening round of the Keeps Horizon League Championship 70-56.

The 2021-22 edition of the Mastodons finished the season with a program-best 81.9 percent clip from the free throw line. It was only fitting that the final game of the season saw the ‘Dons go 15-of-16 from the line for a rate of 93.8 percent. Shayla Sellers (6-of-6), Sylare Starks (6-of-6) and Amellia Bromenschenkel (2-of-2) were all perfect from the stripe on Tuesday.

Sellers recorded a game-high 16 points, with six coming at the free throw line. Her 16 points is a career-high in postseason games. Ryin Ott pitched in 13 points, eight of which came in the first quarter.

The game started off with all Ott, as she scored the first eight points for the ‘Dons. RMU built up a lead as large as 15 midway through the third quarter. The Colonials led 45-30 before the Mastodons ran off an 10-8 run over the following 6:25 of game action. This shrunk the Robert Morris lead all the way down to three points after Ott laid in a runner to start the fourth quarter. Just after that, the Colonials rattled off an 11-0 run that put the game out of reach for good.

Aubrey Stupp had a career-high 10 rebounds. Amellia Bromenschenkel was the third Mastodon in double-figures with 10 points. Audra Emmerson had five assists.

Purdue Fort Wayne’s season comes to an end at 9-21. Robert Morris improves to 14-14 and will move on to the quarterfinal of the Keeps Horizon League Championship.