Mastodons fall to no. 24 South Dakota

The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team dropped a Summit League contest at No. 24/18 South Dakota on Friday night (Jan. 24) at the Sanford Center.

South Dakota came roaring out of the gates, shooting 63.2 percent in the opening quarter for 27 points. The scoring continued with 25 more in the second on 55.6 percent from the floor.

The Mastodons held the Coyotes to just one field goal in the final 7:15 of the third quarter, in which Purdue Fort Wayne went on a 6-0 run. Riley Ott dropped a pair of free throws and Sh’Toya Sanders laid a shot from close range. Sanders then buried a jumper from the right elbow for her sixth point of the night.

South Dakota extended the lead back out in the fourth quarter, as the Coyotes went on a 10-0 run in the first 7:23 of the quarter. The ‘Dons held USD scoreless for 4:12 in the frame, however.

Preseason Summit League Player of the Year Ciara Duffy finished with 13 points, seven assists and six boards in 24 minutes. Purdue Fort Wayne’s Ellie Dykstra finished with five points, six rebounds, two blocks and five fouls drawn.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 4-15, 0-6 Summit League while South Dakota improves to 18-2, 7-0 Summit after the 79-25 win over the ‘Dons. The Mastodons will take on Omaha on Sunday (Jan. 26) in Baxter Arena. That game will tip at 3 p.m. ET.