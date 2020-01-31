Mastodons fall to NDSU in women’s hoops

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – In Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball’s only game at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this season, the Mastodons fell to North Dakota State 58-44.

Thursday’s game (Jan. 30) featured four lead changes, and saw the Mastodons lead by as many as five. That lead came in the second quarter with 6:01 remaining after a 7-0 run by the Mastodons. Hannah Albrecht drained a 3-pointer, Ellie Dykstra laid in a close-range shot, then Albrecht knocked in a mid-range jumper that rattled around the rim. Albrecht finished the night with nine points, five of which came in this 1:11 stretch.

Riley Ott led the Mastodons in scoring with 13, knocking in her only 3-pointer with 2:59 left in the second quarter, giving the Mastodons a 23-21 lead. She also buried a mid-range jumper at the buzzer to end the third quarter.

After North Dakota State took the lead back a few minutes after the halftime break, the Mastodons went on a 6-0 run, holding the Bison scoreless for three minutes. Hannah Hess knocked in a jumper, Sh’Toya Sanders drained a close one, and Anna Lappenküper buried a pair of free throws. These two from Sanders were part of her nine points on the night. She also had eight rebounds and three blocks.

The Mastodons forced 17 turnovers, turning into 10 points for Purdue Fort Wayne. North Dakota State shot just 38.2 percent from the floor (21 of 55), 33.3 percent from deep (5 of 15).

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 5-16, 1-7 Summit League, while NDSU improves to 6-14, 3-5 Summit. The Mastodons will take the floor again on Saturday (Feb. 1) for their homecoming game against North Dakota, which will tip at 3 p.m.