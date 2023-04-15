ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne’s season came to an end in a 4-set loss to 4-seed Lewis during Saturday’s opening round of the MIVA Tournament.

Purdue Fort Wayne dropped the first two sets by 25-15 and 25-18. The Mastodons would respond by taking set three, 25-16. Despite having several set point opportunities, Purdue Fort Wayne couldn’t close the deal and dropped set four, 38-36.

Jon Diedrich led Purdue Fort Wayne with 19 kills on Saturday, while Mark Frazier added 13.

Purdue Fort Wayne finishes their season with a 16-13 record.