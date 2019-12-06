Mastodons fall to Bowling Green in NIVC opener

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – Purdue Fort Wayne women’s volleyball concluded the 2019 season on Thursday (Nov. 5), as the Mastodons fell to Bowling Green 3-1 (25-12, 25-18, 17-25, 25-19) in the Stroh Center in the opening round of the NIVC.



The Mastodons finished the season with their first postseason berth since they made the NCAA Tournament in 2012.



Rachael Crucis ended her freshman season on a high note, as she recorded 22 digs. She totaled 582 digs for her first season, which marks the sixth-best mark in program history for a season. Only Tessa McGill and Peachy Jankowski have dug out more attacks in a season in Mastodon history.



Bowling Green used the advantage of its home floor early on, going up 11-4. This momentum carried through the entirety of the opening set, as the Falcons went on a 5-1 run to close the set. In the second set, the Mastodons evened it up at 10 when Madison Gates scored on a setter dump, and at 11 on a kill from Katie Crowe. The Falcons found their groove, scoring six of the last nine points of the set.



The Mastodons found success in the third, going up 13-9 on a kill from Sandra Hoevels to force a Bowling Green timeout. The ‘Dons went on a 5-0 run later on to go up 19-11 after a double-block from Sydney Boerst and Elizabeth Fuerst. The ‘Dons took four of the last five, including a kill from Fuerst to take the frame.



After Purdue Fort Wayne went up 10-9 in the fourth set, Bowling Green went on a 7-2 push that put the set out of reach. An overturned call was the start of the run that started a Falcons swing. Sidney Schiller had a solo block to try to get the Mastodons back in it, but BGSU took the last two points of the match.



Crowe finished with a team-high 11 kills, followed by Fuerst with 11. Gates had a double-double with 14 assists and 11 digs. Boerst had a team-high six blocks.



Purdue Fort Wayne concludes its season at 18-15. Bowling Green moves to 20-12, and will play TCU in the second round of the NIVC.