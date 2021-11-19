Mastodons fall on road to Big Ten foe Minnesota

by: Derrick Sloboda - PFW Sports Information Director

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Jalon Pipkins scored a team-high 19 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 78-49 loss at Minnesota on Friday (Nov. 19) evening.

The ‘Dons were hot out of the gates, taking a 9-0 lead and causing an early Minnesota timeout.

It was a 15-5 Mastodon lead when the Golden Gophers scored 10 straight points to force the first tie of the contest. A four-point play by Jarred Godfrey put the ‘Dons up 22-17 with 7:58 left in the first. However, Minnesota closed the half on a 14-4 stretch that saw the ‘Dons go 2-for-9 from the floor.

The ‘Dons went to the half trailing 31-26. Pipkins had 13 points in the first on 6-of-10 shooting.

Pipkins opened the scoring in the second half with a jumper, but Minnesota went on an 11-0 run over the next two and a half minutes to take control of the game.

Both teams shot 44 percent in the opening half, but the second half was a different story. The Golden Gophers out-shot the Mastodons 53.3 percent (16-of-30) to 24.3 percent (9-of-37) in the second.

The Golden Gophers improve to 4-0. Sean Sutherlin led Minnesota with 19 points. He was 7-of-7 from the floor.

Godfrey also had double-digit scoring for the ‘Dons with 12 points. Ra Kpedi finished with a game-high nine rebounds and five points.

The ‘Dons fall to 2-1. Purdue Fort Wayne will travel to Florida next week for games against Southeastern Louisiana, Western Michigan and Florida Gulf Coast.

