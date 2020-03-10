Mastodons fall in Summit League semifinal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WANE) – The Mastodons will head to the Horizon League next season and they will do so having never won the Summit League Tournament after falling to North Dakota 73-56 in the semifinals on Monday night in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Dons struggled to score in the first half, trailing 32-25 at the break. They shot 30.8% from the floor for the game (20-for-65), including 19.4% from three (6-for-31).

Senior Matt Holba led the way in his final game for PFW with 17 points. Jarred Godfrey added 13 points while Dylan Carl chipped in 10.

The Mastodons end the year 14-19 overall, the program’s lowest win total since the 2011-12 season when they won 12 games.