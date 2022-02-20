MILWAUKEE (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne continues to close in a top four finish in the Horizon League standings after an 81-71 win at Milwaukee on Sunday.

Jalon Pipkins led the Mastodons with 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting. Jarred Godfrey dropped 17 points and moved in fourth all-time in program history for scoring.

Ra Kpedi, Deonte Billups and JoJo Peterson also finished in double figures for the Mastodons.

Purdue Fort Wayne wraps up the regular season at Oakland on Thursday and at Detroit Mercy on Saturday.