FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team came back from down 14 in the third quarter, but ultimately fell 64-59 to St. Thomas on Saturday (Dec. 9) at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.



Prior to the contest, Shayla Sellers was honored joining the 1,000-point club and becoming the program’s all-time start leader.



The Mastodons played their best ball in the final moments of the third quarter and the start of the fourth. They went on an 18-4 run propelled by Shayla Sellers, Ryin Ott, Audra Emmerson and Amellia Bromenschenkel. The ‘Dons were 6-of-7 from the floor and 2-for-2 from 3-point range in that stretch without a turnover.



Late in the game, the Mastodons led 57-54, but St. Thomas went on a quick 7-0 run to take control of the game back. It was a one-possession game after Bromenschenkel hit a pair of free throws, but the Mastodons could not find the free throws or bucket to get the lead back. Tommie free throws put the game out of reach in the final moments.



Despite not hitting a 3-pointer in their first 15 tries, St. Thomas finished the game at 47.3 percent shooting. The Tommies left Fort Wayne with a 2-for-17 (11.8 percent) effort from beyond the arc.



The Mastodons out-rebounded the Tommies 30-27. Ott had a team-high seven boards to go with her team-best 15 points. Bromenschenkel had 15 points and five boards. Sellers chipped in 14 points.



Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 7-3 while St. Thomas improves to 5-5. The Mastodons have eight days off before playing at Western Michigan on December 17.