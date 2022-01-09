Mastodons earn road win at Robert Morris

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Purdue Fort Wayne picked up a 76-70 Horizon League victory on Sunday (Jan. 9) afternoon in the Mastodons’ first-ever trip to Robert Morris.

Four Mastodons finished in double-digits with Jalon Pipkins leading the way with 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting. He also had five assists and four steals, tying a season high for both categories.

Bobby Planutis totaled 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting. The ‘Dons were up just two points with under two minutes left in the game when he connected on a corner 3-pointer to put the ‘Dons up 68-63 with 1:48 left. 20 seconds later he made a pair of free throws to ice the game.

Jarred Godfrey totaled 15 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. He now owns 1,349 career points. He is tied with Kason Harrell for eighth place in program history in scoring.

Ra Kpedi continued to perform like one of the best offensive rebounders in the nation. He finished with 13 points and five offensive boards.

The Colonials shot 51.0 percent (25-of-49) to the Mastodons’ 47.3 percent (26-of-55). The difference came in turnovers. The Mastodons forced 16 while committing only eight. The ‘Dons turned those 16 turnovers into 17 points.

The ‘Dons led 39-30 at the half and stretched their lead to as many 14 points in the second half. The Colonials cut it to a one-possession game in the second half, but never held a lead in the game. The final tie of the contest came at 9-9.

Michael Green III scored a game-high 20 points for Robert Morris. The Colonials fall to 2-13 (0-6 Horizon). The ‘Dons get back to .500 at 7-7 (3-3 Horizon).

Purdue Fort Wayne welcomes Detroit Mercy on Thursday (Jan. 13) to the Memorial Coliseum. It will be the first of four straight home games for the ‘Dons.