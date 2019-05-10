Mastodons earn first Summit League win

Two runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth were the difference in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 6-5 baseball victory over North Dakota State on Friday (May 10) afternoon.



The ‘Dons trailed 5-2 after six innings. In the seventh, the ‘Dons scored two thanks to a Trenton Stoner sacrifice fly and an Alec Brunson double. Jacob Dickson followed with a two-run single in the eighth to put the Mastodons up 6-5. Garrett Mohler and Travis Upp scored on the play.



Trevor Armstrong (3-2) earned the win after pitching two scoreless innings. Duane Miller used a double play to end the game in the ninth and earn his first save. Purdue Fort Wayne starter Chase Phelps went six innings to earn a no decision.



Mohler finished 3-of-4 with a double and one RBI. Brunson recorded two doubles.



Parker Harm (4-5) suffered the loss for NDSU. He is now 4-5.



The Mastodons out-hit the Bison 10-8. Both teams left nine men on base.



North Dakota State falls to 16-22 (12-13 Summit League). The Mastodons improve to 6-40 (1-24 Summit League).



The two teams will play the middle game of the series on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET as the ‘Dons look to clinch a series win over the Bison.