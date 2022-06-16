FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There were plenty of familiar faces at Jon Coffman’s Kids Camp this week at the Gates Center, as the Mastodons will return the majority of their top players for the 2022-23 season.

Four of five starters return, as Jarred Godfrey, Ra Kpedi, Bobby Planutis, and Damian Chong Qui are all taking advantage of a fifth year of eligibility provided by the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19. Jalon Pipkins is the lone starter not returning, while big man Cameron Benford has also used up his eligibility.

Godfrey will have an opportunity to become the leading scorer in program history. He currently sits fourth all-time with 1,613 points. John Konchar is no. 1 in Dons history with 2,065 points.

The Dons went 21-12 overall last season, earning a share of the Horizon League regular season title. After getting knocked out in the semifinals of the Horizon League Tournament, the Dons earned a bid to the Roman College Basketball Invitational where they lost to Drake in the first round.

Coffman, named the Horizon League Coach of the Year for 2021-22, is entering his ninth season leading the program. He has an overall record of 138-112 with the Dons.