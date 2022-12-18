TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball dropped their third straight game after a 64-56 loss at Indiana State Sunday afternoon.

Purdue Fort Wayne struggled offensively Sunday, shooting less than 30% from the floor and only connecting on 4-of-31 from beyond the arc.

Shayla Sellers paced the Mastodons with a team-high 19 points, with 12 coming at the free throw line. Amellia Bromenschenkel was the only other Mastodon to finish in double figures with 10.

The Mastodons have a massive challenge on deck Wednesday as they host nationally ranked Maryland at 11 a.m.