ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team fell at Michigan 80-61 on Monday night (Nov. 6) despite shooting 41.7 percent from 3-point land.

From beyond the arc, Shayla Sellers made three, Audra Emmerson made two, and Amellia Bromenschenkel and Destinee Marshall added one each.

Preseason All-Horizon League picks Sellers and Bromenschenkel led the way for the Mastodons with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Sellers was efficient at 55.5 percent from the floor, while Bromenschenkel added six boards and four assists to her line.

Erin Woodson showed promise in her collegiate debut, finishing with seven points and three rebounds, all offensive.

The Mastodons were threatening the Wolverines until late in the contest, as the home team kept multiple starters on the floor until the final moments. Michigan’s best player, Laila Phelia scored 25, but the Mastodons forced her to take 25 shots to get there.

The Mastodons had an 8-0 run in the second quarter over a four-minute stretch. Woodson scored four, while Bromenschenkel and Emmerson added two each. This cut the Wolverine lead to five.

Michigan’s lead was as small as 13 in the final quarter after Sellers drained a 3-pointer.

Purdue Fort Wayne held the Wolverines to a pedestrian 30 percent from 3-point land.

The Mastodons fall to 0-1 to start the 2023-24 campaign. Michigan improves to 1-0. The ‘Dons will return home for a game on Saturday (Nov. 11) against Great Lakes Christian at 1 p.m.