Mastodons drop road game at Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team dropped a non-league game at Ball State on Thursday (Dec. 2) 86-58 in Worthen Arena.

After falling behind 15-5, the Mastodons used a 9-0 run to cut the lead down to just one. Ryin Ott hit a pair of layups, Amellia Bromenschenkel hit a 3-pointer and Sylare Starks added a layup. This 9-0 stretch lasted 62 seconds. Ball State built the lead back up shortly into the second quarter, however, going on a 10-0 run. Shayla Sellers hit a 3-pointer before Riley Ott hit a layup to stem the tide.

Midway through the third quarter, the ‘Dons had a 7-0 run over a stretch of more than three minutes. Jazzlyn Linbo made a post move to start it off, then Aubrey Stupp made a pair of freebies and Starks drained a triple. Starks hit a 3-pointer with less than 15 seconds left in the third quarter to cut the lead to 16.

Ryin Ott hit a pair of layups to start the fourth quarter, but Ball State finished the game on a 16-3 run.

Starks finished with 16 points. Ryin Ott and Aubrey Stupp joined her in double-figures with 12 and 11, respectively. Linbo finished with eight boards, while Stupp and Sellers had six each. The ‘Dons out-rebounded Ball State 41-36.

Ball State got 20 points out of Anna Clephane to lead the scoring.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 4-3, while Ball State improves to 4-2. The Mastodons will return to Horizon League play this weekend, as they travel to Northern Kentucky on Sunday, December 5.