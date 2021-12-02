Mastodons drop road game at Ball State

College Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons athletics logo

MUNCIE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team dropped a non-league game at Ball State on Thursday (Dec. 2) 86-58 in Worthen Arena.

After falling behind 15-5, the Mastodons used a 9-0 run to cut the lead down to just one. Ryin Ott hit a pair of layups, Amellia Bromenschenkel hit a 3-pointer and Sylare Starks added a layup. This 9-0 stretch lasted 62 seconds. Ball State built the lead back up shortly into the second quarter, however, going on a 10-0 run. Shayla Sellers hit a 3-pointer before Riley Ott hit a layup to stem the tide.

Midway through the third quarter, the ‘Dons had a 7-0 run over a stretch of more than three minutes. Jazzlyn Linbo made a post move to start it off, then Aubrey Stupp made a pair of freebies and Starks drained a triple. Starks hit a 3-pointer with less than 15 seconds left in the third quarter to cut the lead to 16.

Ryin Ott hit a pair of layups to start the fourth quarter, but Ball State finished the game on a 16-3 run.

Starks finished with 16 points. Ryin Ott and Aubrey Stupp joined her in double-figures with 12 and 11, respectively. Linbo finished with eight boards, while Stupp and Sellers had six each. The ‘Dons out-rebounded Ball State 41-36.

Ball State got 20 points out of Anna Clephane to lead the scoring. 

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 4-3, while Ball State improves to 4-2. The Mastodons will return to Horizon League play this weekend, as they travel to Northern Kentucky on Sunday, December 5.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss