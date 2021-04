FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Former Indiana University standout Dane Fife is heading back to Bloomington as Fife has been hired as an associate head coach to new Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson.

“Dane is someone who I have always had the utmost respect for,” said Woodson. “His knowledge of the Big Ten and his success as a recruiter will be an invaluable asset as we look to continue building a staff that will help elevate this program to the highest levels. I know his love for the for the Hoosiers and this University comes across the moment you talk to him and we are excited to welcome back Dane, his wife Blair, and daughters Quinnly and Reagan back to Bloomington.”