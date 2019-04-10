Mastodons drop midweek contest to Bowling Green Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Purdue Fort Wayne baseball team stepped out of league play on Wednesday (April 10) afternoon for a contest against Bowling Green. The Mastodons recorded nine hits but fell to Bowling Green 10-4.



The 'Dons took a 2-0 lead to the fifth thanks to single runs in the first and fourth frames. In the first, Andrew Lawvere earned a RBI on a bases loaded hit by pitch. Jack Lang then had a sacrifice fly in the fourth to score Lawvere to make it 2-0. But the Falcons took the lead for good in the fifth with four runs.



It was a 6-2 Bowling Green lead in the bottom of the eighth when the 'Dons put together their final threat of the day. Alec Brunson had one of his two hits on the day and then came around to score on a Travis Upp RBI double. Robert Young III followed with a single to center to knock in Brandon Yoho . The 'Dons still had runners on, but would leave the bases loaded to end the inning. Bowling Green put the game away with four runs in the ninth.



Upp added a walk to his RBI double on the day. Young also had a walk, a hit and a RBI.



Trevor Armstrong (2-2) suffered the loss for the Mastodons after 3.2 innings of work. Daniel Burrato (2-0) picked up the win with 3.0 innings out of the pen. Jeremy Spezia finished the eighth and threw the ninth for his fourth save of the year.



Neil Lampert had two runs scored and a hit for the Falcons. Brian Skelton threw a scoreless sixth inning for the 'Dons.



Bowling Green improves to 12-16. The 'Dons are now 5-24. Purdue Fort Wayne heads to Western Illinois starting on Friday for a Summit League series.