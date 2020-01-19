Mastodons Drop League Game To Oral Roberts

FORT WAYNE – Three Mastodons finished in double-digits but the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team fell 92-68 to Oral Roberts in a Summit League game on Saturday (Jan. 18) afternoon.

The final score wasn’t indicative of the play over the first 15 minutes of the game. The ‘Dons held a lead as large as six at 19-13 with 11:40 left in the first half and to quote Principal Ed Rooney of Ferris Bueller fame, the lead changed nine times in the opening half. The final lead change came when the Golden Eagles went up 30-29 with 6:22 left in first half. It was part of a game-changing 13-0 Oral Roberts run that put ORU ahead 47-39 at the break. A Deonte Billups jumper opened the scoring in the second half to make it a six-point game, but nine-straight ORU points followed to seal the contest.

Emmanuel Nzekwesi led the Golden Eagles with 30 points and 11 rebounds. He helped the Golden Eagles shoot 59.7 percent (37-of-62) from the floor.

The ‘Dons were led by Brian Patrick’s 18 points. Matt Holba added 14 points Each made four 3-pointers. Billups contributed 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting while tying a career high with seven rebounds.

Oral Roberts improves to 4-2 in the Summit League and 11-8 on the year. The ‘Dons fall to 9-11 (2-3 Summit League). Purdue Fort Wayne is back in action on Thursday (Jan. 23) at South Dakota.