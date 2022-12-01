FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Detroit Mercy pulled away in the final minutes to spoil Purdue Fort Wayne’s Horizon League opener, 75-66, on Thursday night.

Antoine Davis led the Titans with a team-high 22 points, breaking the Horizon League career scoring record. Davis currently has 2,919 career points and is well on-pace to score over 3,000 by the end of the season.

The Mastodons did not take their first lead of the game until just over five minutes left in the game on a Damian Chong Qui jumper. After both teams exchanged baskets, Davis went off in the final minutes to put Detroit Mercy in front for good.

Jarred Godfrey led Purdue Fort Wayne with a team-high 20 points. Bobby Planutis was the only other Mastodon to finish in double figures with 18.

Purdue Fort Wayne was also plagued by turnovers on Thursday, coughing up the ball 20 times in the loss.

The Mastodons look to bounce back on Saturday when they host Oakland at the Gates Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will air nationally on ESPNU.