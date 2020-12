FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team has added a game on Saturday, December 5 at Notre Dame. The game will start at 11 a.m. ET

Originally the Mastodons were scheduled to host Alcorn State on Thursday, December 3 at the Gates Sports Center. That contest has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Alcorn State program.

The Mastodons are 1-0 on the year after a season opening victory over Southeastern Louisiana.