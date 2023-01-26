OAKLAND, Mich. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne earned back-to-back wins, including their third victory in the last four games with a 73-64 win at Oakland Thursday night.

Amellia Bromenschenkel finished one rebound shy of a double-double, finishing with 24 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals in the win. Shayla Sellers and Audra Emmerson also finished in double figures with the Mastodons.

As a team, Purdue Fort Wayne hit 11-of-26 3-pointers in Thursday’s win.

Leading by as much as 13 early in the fourth quarter, Oakland rallied to cut the deficit to four points with 2:27 left. Sellers drilled a dagger from beyond the arc to bring the lead back up to seven moments later. Bromenschenkel would also drill crucial free throws to ice the game away in the final moments.

Purdue Fort Wayne wraps up a 4-game road trip on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Detroit Mercy.