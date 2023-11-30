ROCHESTER, Mich. (WANE) – A career night from Ryin Ott paved the way for Purdue Fort Wayne (5-2, 1-0) in a 84-66 win at Oakland during Thursday’s Horizon League opener.

Ott dropped a career-high 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including 5-of-6 from 3-point range. Audra Emmerson added 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Amellia Bromenschenkel and Renna Schwieterman also finished in double figures with 14 and 10, respectively.

Oakland took a slim 16-15 lead to the end of the first quarter. However, Purdue Fort Wayne responded with a 26-22 edge in the second quarter to take a 41-38 lead to halftime.

It was all Mastodons at halftime, outscoring the Golden Grizzlies 43-28 in the final 20 minutes.

Purdue Fort Wayne returns to the Gates Center on Sunday to host Wright State in another Horizon League battle. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.