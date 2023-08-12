FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Before kicking off the regular season, Purdue Fort Wayne men’s soccer flashed plenty of potential in a 2-2 draw against Michigan State.

After a scoreless first half, both sides found the back of the net in the second 45 minutes. Michigan State struck first on a rebound opportunity in the 50th minute.

Purdue Fort Wayne then answered with back-to-back goals. Stefan Iricanin equalized the match in the 57th minute after sliding the ball past Michigan State’s goalkeeper. Later on, Joel Opoku notched in a go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute to put the Mastodons in front.

Michigan State salvaged a draw thanks to a late goal from Vedad Kovac. The striker drilled one in the back of the net in the 82nd minute.

Purdue Fort Wayne visits Michigan for another friendly on Wednesday before kicking off regular season play against Trine next Saturday.