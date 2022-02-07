Mastodons down Taylor at Gates Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Thanks to 10 first-half 3-pointers, the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team edged Taylor 72-61 in a non-league game on Monday night (Feb. 7) in the Gates Sports Center.

Purdue Fort Wayne was led by a trio of Mastodons: Aubrey Stupp , Ryin Ott and Amellia Bromenschenkel . Stupp finished with the first double-double of her career with 21 points and 10 rebounds. She flirted with a triple-double, adding six assists. Ott had her best game since returning from injury, burying three 3-pointers on her way to 16 points. Bromenschenkel had a solid performance on both ends for the Mastodons, as she finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. The five blocks ties the eighth-most in a game in program history. Her 15 points is also a career-high.

From the opening tip, the Mastodons’ 3-ball was falling. The ‘Dons got a triple from Stupp on the first possession, then four more from three Mastodons later in the quarter. The spattering of threes continued in the second quarter, as five more dropped. The Mastodons took a one-point lead into the locker room after Bromenschenkel scored just the second 2-point basket of the half.

In the second half, the script flipped and the Mastodons pounded the ball into the paint. They finished with 20 second-half paint points, and were 55.5 percent on 2-point shots in the second half. The closest the Trojans got in the second half was two points, and that was just 1:34 into the half. The Mastodons used a 9-0 run to extend the lead to 13 with free throws coming from Ott and Shianne Johnson , a 3-pointer from Sylare Starks and a mid-range jumper from Johnson.

The lead in the fourth quarter was never less than five, as the Mastodons held the Trojans at arm’s reach until the final buzzer. The ‘Dons never let Taylor score more than three consecutive points.

Purdue Fort Wayne improves to 8-15. Taylor played this game as an exhibition and remains 12-10. The Mastodons’ eight wins are the most in a season since 2014-15. Purdue Fort Wayne will return to Horizon League play on Friday (Feb. 11), when the Mastodons welcome Robert Morris. The Colonials are just one win ahead of Purdue Fort Wayne in the Horizon League standings.