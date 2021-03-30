Mastodons double up Detroit Mercy in win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s soccer team used a flurry of goals to defeat Detroit Mercy 4-2 on Tuesday (March 30) afternoon at the Hefner Soccer Complex.

Luke Benford scored his third goal of the season in the 15th minute. He took a nice pass from Mathias Mikalsen to beat the Detroit Mercy goalkeeper. In the 22nd minute the ‘Dons went up 2-0 on Logan Lee’s fourth goal of the season. Emil Fosse drove down the middle of the field, drew the defense in and found Lee in space to set up the goal.

Detroit Mercy struck in the 50th minute to make the score 2-1 after a free kick goal by Matthew Andres.

The ‘Dons responded with two goals in the 67th minute. First it was Vukasin Bulatovic heading in a free kick from Fosse. Then 27 seconds later. Mikalsen took a pass from Nemanja Gvozdic from the opposite third of the field. Mikalsen then delivered a strike for the fourth goal of the game.

Detroit Mercy added an own goal in the final minute to make the final 4-2.

The Mastodons improve to 3-5-0 (3-5-0 Horizon). Detroit Mercy falls to 2-5-0 (2-5-0 Horizon).

The ‘Dons will return to action on Monday (April 4) for the final game of the regular season when Wright State comes to the Hefner Soccer Complex in a 1 p.m. start. Note the adjust start time.

It will be Senior Day for the ‘Dons and Mikalsen will be honored prior to the game.