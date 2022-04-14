FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association announced Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball student-athletes Jon Diedrich, Troy Gooch, Bryce Walker and Rico Wardlow received All-League recognition on Thursday, April 14.

Diedrich and Gooch received First Team All-MIVA honors. Walker and Wardlow were named to the All-MIVA Second Team.

Offensively, Diedrich led the Mastodons in total kills (390) which was second-most in the MIVA. He also led the ‘Dons in points per set (4.27) and kills per set (3.94) while hitting .274. His marks in kills per set and points per set were fifth in the MIVA. Defensively, Diedrich averaged 1.46 digs per set, which ranks second for the Mastodons. This is the first time Diedrich has been named an All-MIVA performer.

Gooch led the ‘Dons in digs per set (2.29). This marks ranks first in the MIVA and 12th in the country. The senior libero racked up 10 or more digs in eight matches this season, including a career-high 20 digs against Ohio State on April 9. He received two MIVA Defensive Player of the Week awards this season. Gooch was named an All-MIVA First Team selection for the second time, the first coming in 2021.

This is Walker’s first All-MIVA nod in his career. The sophomore middle blocker averaged ranked third in the MIVA in hitting percentage (.397), fourth in aces per set (0.38), and fifth in blocks per set (0.91) and total service aces (32). He also finished third on the team in kills per set (2.15). Walker hit .500 or better in seven matches this season and had a career high 17 kills against Ball State on February 17.

This is also Wardlow’s first All-MIVA selection in his career. He led the Mastodons and finished second in the MIVA in hitting percentage (.443). He was also fourth on the team in kills per set (2.04). This season, Wardlow hit .500 or better in eight matches, including a .909 hitting percentage on 11 attempts against Harvard on February 5. He had a career-high 12 kills against McKendree on February 26.

The Mastodons will play in the MIVA Tournament quarterfinal against McKendree on Saturday, April 16 at 8 p.m.