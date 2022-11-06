FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The college basketball season is about to tip off, and Purdue Fort Wayne is hoping to start the season with one shining moment on Monday in Ann Arbor.

The Mastodons open the season at No. 22 Michigan at the Crisler Center. While Purdue Fort Wayne is an underdog for Monday’s matchup, the program has recent history of upsetting a Big Ten opponent. The Mastodons upset Indiana in back-to-back seasons in 2016 and 2017.

Head coach Jon Coffman looks forward to opening the season against one of the top college basketball programs in the country, adding that it can be a good barometer for where this veteran-laden team needs to improve.

Tipoff between the Mastodons and Wolverines is scheduled for Monday at 6:30 p.m.