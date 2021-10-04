Mastodons-Defiance exhibition basketball game canceled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball exhibition game against Defiance scheduled for November 4th has been canceled.
The Mastodons will not reschedule an exhibition opponent.
The first game of the season will now be the regular season opener against Earlham on November 9th. It will be a 7:30 p.m. tip at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. It will be part of a doubleheader. The Mastodon women’s basketball team will take to the Coliseum court at 5 p.m. against Manchester in their 2021-22 opener.