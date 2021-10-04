Mastodons-Defiance exhibition basketball game canceled

(NEXSTAR) – When Facebook and Instagram had a full-on meltdown Monday, the world was forced to stop scrolling for a few short hours. Yeah, right! The masses turned to Twitter and TikTok, of course.

The first reports of Facebook issues started around 11:40 a.m. EST. Soon, the social media site and its subsidiaries Instagram and WhatsApp both became completely inaccessible to users. At publication time, it was still not entirely clear what was behind the unusually long downtime.