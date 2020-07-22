Mastodons dealing with change after Horizon League postponement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Last week the Horizon League postponed games for fall sports until October 1.
For Purdue Fort Wayne, that means men’s soccer, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, men’s cross country, and women’s cross country.
