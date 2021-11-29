Mastodons conference opener cancelled as Wright State deals with COVID issue

DAYTON, Ohio – The women’s basketball game between Purdue Fort Wayne and Wright State, scheduled for Friday, December 3, has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. Due to positive cases within Wright State tier one individuals, the Raiders are unable to compete.

Per League regulations vetted by multiple membership groups and approved by the Horizon League Council, the contest will be considered a forfeit for Wright State and a win for Purdue Fort Wayne. The game is canceled and will not be rescheduled.

The Mastodons will return to the court on Sunday (Dec. 5) at Northern Kentucky in a 2 p.m. start against the Norse.