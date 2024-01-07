DETROIT (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit, but the Mastodons couldn’t close out down the stretch in a 60-56 loss at Detroit Mercy on Sunday.

The Mastodons fall to 4-2 in Horizon League play, good for fourth place in the league standings. Purdue Fort Wayne also falls to 10-6 overall on the season.

Destinee Marshall led Purdue Fort Wayne with 13 points, while Shayla Sellers, Amellia Bromenschenkel and Jazzlyn Linbo also reached double figures.

Trailing 48-38 with 9:22 left, the Mastodons went on a 16-6 run that was capped off by an Erin Woodson 3-pointer to tie the game at 54-54. Detroit Mercy scored on two of their final three possessions to put Purdue Fort Wayne away for good.

The Mastodons look to bounce back at home against Oakland on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Gates Center.