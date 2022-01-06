Mastodons can’t hang on home loss to Oakland

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team shot 75 percent in the first half, but Oakland ended up taking a 63-60 victory over the Mastodons in the Gates Sports Center on Thursday (Jan. 6).

The 75 percent from the floor in the first 20 minutes is the best shooting percentage in a half in the Mastodon women’s basketball 21-year history. The previous record was a 72.7 percent effort against Eastern Illinois in 2017.

Purdue Fort Wayne jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the opening five minutes, then took a 10-point lead through the first quarter. The Mastodons went on a 10-0 run that featured five points from Audra Emmerson, three from Starks and two from Aubrey Stupp. The Mastodon lead ballooned to as many as 16 on two occasions, both were reached after Jazzlyn Linbo made layups. Linbo finished the game perfect from the floor on five shots; she scored a season-high 10 points. She also pulled down seven rebounds. Purdue Fort Wayne took a 12-point lead into the locker room.

Oakland did not shy away from the Mastodons’ offensive showcase, as the Golden Grizzlies started to chip away at the lead. OU scored the last three points of the half to cut the lead to five. Oakland took its first lead of the game with 5:19 with an old-fashioned 3-point play. Oakland regained the lead for good with 1:28 left on a 3-pointer from Alona Blackwell, who finished with a game-high 17 points. The Mastodons got a defensive stop on the last Golden Grizzly possession, but could not get the 3-pointer to send it to overtime to fall.

Shayla Sellers and Sylare Starks both recorded 11 points for the ‘Dons. Sellers paired her 11 with five rebounds and five assists.

The Mastodons return to the Gates Sports Center on Saturday (Jan. 8) when the Detroit Mercy Titans come to town. The Titans are 0-13 and have not played a game since December 21.