FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team won a non-league game against Wittenberg 95-64 on Saturday (Nov. 25) in the Gates Sports Center.

After a 2-1 stretch since their last home game, the Mastodons returned to Fort Wayne to move to 3-0 in the Summit City.

Wittenberg held relatively close in the opening 20 minutes, but the ‘Dons took a 10-point lead into the locker room.

The ‘Dons used a 25-10 run over the first 10 minutes of the second half, netting six points each from Corey Hadnot II and Destin Whitaker .

Rasheed Bello was lethal from 2-point range, shooting 8-of-9 (88.9 percent) from inside the arc. As a team, the ‘Dons were 31-of-42 (73.8 percent) from two.

Five ‘Dons finished in double-figures: Bello (16), Quinton Morton-Robertson (13), Eric Mulder (11), Hadnot II (11) and Jalen Jackson (10). Mulder had a game-high seven boards as well.

The Mastodons had 10 turnovers, the fifth time this year the ‘Dons had 10 or fewer.

Wittenberg was paced by Trey Killens, who scored 20 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne improves to 6-1 while Wittenberg remains at 4-2, as the Tigers played the game as an exhibition. The Mastodons will be back at the Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday (Nov. 29) when Green Bay comes to town for Horizon League action.