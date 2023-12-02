ROCHESTER, Mich. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne drilled 17 3-pointers and converted 66.7% of their shots en route to a 98-77 win at Oakland. The Mastodons continue their best start in the Division I era by improving to 8-1 on the season, including 2-0 in Horizon League play.

Anthony Roberts led Purdue Fort Wayne with 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Quinton Morton-Robertson and Northrop High School grad Jalen Jackson each dropped 17, while Rasheed Bello scored 16 to round out the double-digit scorers.

Purdue Fort Wayne raced out of the gates with a 17-4 run to open the game. Oakland chipped away at the deficit throughout the rest of the half as Purdue Fort Wayne held onto a 46-39 lead at halftime.

The Mastodons slammed the door by outscoring the Golden Grizzlies 52-38 over the final 20 minutes.

Purdue Fort Wayne steps out of conference play to visit Southern Indiana next Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.